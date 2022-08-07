Olenivka attack was Russia’s spec-op to disrupt weapons supply to Ukraine

“From the beginning of that terrible tragedy and that terrible farce we witnessed from the Russian side, it was a falsification. From the first reports on the use and deliberate shelling with the HIMARS precision systems, it was a special operation against the supply of Western precision weaponry to Ukraine.

It was a special operation to destabilize the Ukrainian society and demoralize Ukrainian prisoners of war. From the very beginning, it was a falsification, but the world is quick to expose such things,” Andriy Yusov, member of the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said.