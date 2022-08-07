Olenivka attack was Russia’s spec-op to disrupt weapons supply to Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka was Russia’s special operation to disrupt the supply of  weapons to Ukraine, Ukrainian intelligence reports on Facebook.

“From the beginning of that terrible tragedy and that terrible farce we witnessed from the Russian side, it was a falsification. From the first reports on the use and deliberate shelling with the HIMARS precision systems, it was a special operation against the supply of Western precision weaponry to Ukraine.

It was a special operation to destabilize the Ukrainian society and demoralize Ukrainian prisoners of war. From the very beginning, it was a falsification, but the world is quick to expose such things,” Andriy Yusov,  member of the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said.

