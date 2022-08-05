Russia conducts two false-flag attacks on occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s industrial site

Russian troops shelled from the occupied city of Eherhodar in the direction of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Ukrainian NPP operator Energoatom reported, saying that at 14:30, three impacts occurred near the NPP’s industrial site damaging a 330 kV high-voltage line.

As locals heard explosions, Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of the NPP’s satellite city of Enerhodar, reported that a Russian shelling attack also occurred in the opposite direction, from the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP towards residential areas of Energodar. The city lacks water and electricity supply, according to Orlov.

“The invaders bombarded the ‘Luch power substation [in Enerhodar], which resulted in the blackout in almost the entire city (6 out of 7 micro-districts). The water intake station is also not functioning – there is no water in the city,” Energoatom wrote saying that Russians used multiple rocket launchers to attack the occupied city.

At about 19:00, Energoatom reported that the Russian military shelled the Zaporizhzhia NPP for the second time in the last few hours: another three hits were recorded on the industrial site of the station near one of the power units.

“The Ruscists (short for “Russian fascists,” – Ed.) seriously damaged the nitrogen-oxygen station and the combined auxiliary building. There are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances. Fire danger is high. Currently, there are no victims,” Energoatom wrote.

Also, Energoatom says that before the shelling attack, Rosatom representatives hurriedly left the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant as “they probably knew that an attack was being prepared.”