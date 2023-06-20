France decides to back Ukraine’s NATO bid – Le Monde

After a recent French Defense Council meeting in Paris on 12 June, France now favors the approach of defending the prospect of Ukrainian NATO membership, Le Monde says, referring to its sources. The report states that France will adhere to this stance during discussions among Ukraine’s allies leading up to the upcoming annual NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on 11 and 12 July.

“According to our information, a recent Defense Council meeting at the Elysée Palace on 12 June examined the possibility of Ukraine’s accession, an option now considered by Paris as a security guarantee in its own right, since it could discourage Russia from continuing the war or, should the conflict come to an end, prevent any further aggression,” Le Monde wrote.

According to Le Monde, holding out this prospect could convince Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to enter into negotiations when he deems the time is right, depending on the results of the ongoing counter-offensive.

“The French position is now closer to that of Poland than Germany,” a foreign diplomat told Monde.

Tags: France, NATO, negotiations