EU Council sanctioned fugitive Ukrainian President Yanukovych and his son

On 4 August, the Council of the European Union imposed restrictive measures on Viktor Yanukovych (the former Ukrainian President in 2010-2014) and his son Oleksandr Yanukovych.

These were added to the EU list of persons, entities, and bodies subject to restrictive measures “for their role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and the state’s stability and security,” according to the Council.

Also, Oleksandr Yanukovych conducted “transactions with the separatist groups in the Donbas region of Ukraine,” according to the EU Council’s press release.

Back in late 2013, Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign an EU association agreement and moved to further expand Ukraine’s ties with Russia. This sparked the mass protests across Ukraine known as Euromaidan, which culminated in the Revolution of Dignity. In February 2014, President Yanukovych fled to Russia, meanwhile, Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea in March 2014, and then unleashed war in Ukraine’s easternmost Donbas region.