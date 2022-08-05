Bellingcat identified Russian soldiers who mutiliated and executed Ukrainian PoW

On July 28, pro-Russian social media published a series of violent videos showing the castration and execution of an alleged Ukrainian prisoner of war by Russian fighters in Ukraine. Those turned out to be members of a Chechen-led paramilitary group Akhmat fighting with the Russian army.

Using evidence from the three violent videos and additional footage of the ‘Akhmat’ fighters, Bellingcat geolocated the footage to the Pryvillia Sanatorium in Ukraine’s easternmost Luhansk Oblast.

The Russian member of the Akhmat unit turned out to be from Siberia.

The Russian media The Insider which says it had participated in the investigation named the major suspect, Ochur-Suge Mongush from Tyva, born in 1993.

