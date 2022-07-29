Russo Ukrainian War, Day 156: Video of Russian soldiers castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war emerges

Daily overview — Summary report, July 29
The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing.
The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 28 July 2022
The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, July 29, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below.
Military Updates
"Russian advances in Ukraine have slowed almost to a standstill as newly delivered Western weapons help 🇺🇦forces reclaim much of the advantage they had lost in recent months opening a window of opportunity to turn the tide of the war in their favor again"
Russia launched a massive strike in the early morning, with air raids all over Ukraine. The Russians fired missiles of different classes in the morning but from three directions, including Belarus and the Black Sea. From the Black Sea, the Russian invaders fired Caliber cruise missiles; from the Zyabrovka military airfield in the Gomel region in Belarus, missiles were launched by Iskander operational-tactical systems, and Tu-22m3 bombers fired X -22 from the Shaykovka airfield in Russia.
Regional Updates
Russians destroyed another school in Soledar, Donetsk Oblast
In the Kharkiv Oblast, Russians launched several rocket attacks. As a result of shelling, industrial facilities damaged, fires broke out. Residential buildings destroyed in Chuguev, firing from the MLRS. Private households and outbuildings damaged.
In the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, invaders fired over 40 Grad rockets at Nikopol. 6 private houses and outbuildings damaged, a power line hit. Russians also fired at the Kryvyi Rih district from the MLRS. 1 dead, two injured. The agricultural enterprise is damaged, it is on fire.
In the Chernihiv Oblast, nine explosions reported. Rocket strikes launched from the territory of Belarus fell in a forest area.
In the Kyiv Oblast, Russians launched a missile attack with Kalibr cruise missiles. Five missiles landed in the Vyshhorodsky district. An infrastructure facility shelled. Two more missiles were shot down by air defense. ️15 injured. on a military unit in Lyutezh. One building was destroyed and two were damaged. One cruise missile was shot down in the air over the Buchansky quarry.
The site of one of this evening's hits in Mykolaiv
The site of one of this evening's hits in Mykolaiv

"Preliminarily, one woman was wounded in the [Russian] attack," according to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.
In the Mykolaiv Oblast, as a result of night shelling, a school was destroyed. Another rocket hit the territory of the water station of our Shipbuilding University, damaging the warehouse. Hits on the private sector reported. Residential buildings damaged.
Another Russian ammunition depot started to burn and detonate about 2:00 EEST reportedly in Brylivka, Kherson Oblast about 80 km behind the Russian lines.
According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):
- Since March, the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner Group has operated in eastern Ukraine in coordination with the Russian military. Wagner has likely been allocated responsibility for specific sectors of the front line, in a similar manner to normal army units.
- This is a significant change from the previous employment of the group since 2015, when it typically undertook missions distinct from overt, large-scale regular Russian military activity.
- This new level of integration further undermines the Russian authorities’ long-standing policy of denying links between PMCs and the Russian state. Wagner’s role has probably changed because the Russian MoD has a major shortage of combat infantry, however Wagner forces are highly unlikely to be sufficient to make a significant difference in the trajectory of the war.
Losses of the Russian army
As of 29 July, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the war to the present day:
⚰️russia's combat losses in Ukraine as of July 29
▪ 40500 killed soldiers (+270)
▪ 3987 APV (+8)
▪ 1749 tanks (+7)
▪ 900 artillery systems (+6)
▪ 222 aircraft and 190 helicopters
▪ 15 boats and cutters
Russian filtration camps discovered in five settlements in the occupied east of Ukraine where 1.5 million people passed filtration. Those who don’t pass are subjected to torture, the report says, giving the precise location of the camps.
Humanitarian
Російські пропагандисти із захватом показали, як група ru-нелюдів нівечила 🇺🇦 полоненого. Все, що треба розуміти світу: Росія — країна людожерів, які насолоджуються тортурами та вбивствами. Але туман війни не допоможе уникнути кари 🇷🇺 катам. Всіх ідентифікуємо. Кожного дістанемо.
A video of two Russian-speaking soldiers castrating the prisoner of war with a clerical knife goes viral. Dmytro Koval, an expert on international law from the NGO Truth Hounds, said that this is the most obvious example of a war crime. Russian propagandists push the narrative of the video being a fake aimed at discrediting the Russian troops.
Environmental
Legal
Support
New Developments
Ukrainian engineer from Kryvyi Rih Vitaliy Bryzhalov created the first Ukrainian electric truck and planned to produce first batch in 2022-2023. However, when the war started, his team put the project on pause and started producing cheap and high-mobile buggy for the military.
Assessment
- On the war.
The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of 29 July, 2022:
The Russian grouping in Donetsk Oblast is likely seeking to capitalize on recent marginal gains southeast of Bakhmut by continuing to attempt to advance in that area. Russian forces may be de-emphasizing attempts to take Siversk in order to concentrate on Bakhmut, but it is too soon to tell. Russian forces continued efforts to advance northward on Bakhmut from recently gained positions around Novoluhanske and the Vuhlehirska Power Plant while pursuing southwestward advances along the T1302 highway from recently captured positions in Berestove. By contrast, Russian forces have been struggling to make concrete gains around Siversk and have not made any confirmed advances toward the city since the capture of the Luhansk Oblast Administrative border in early July. Russian command is likely, therefore, seeking to maintain momentum around Bakhmut, potentially at the expense of continued pressure on Siversk. Russian forces remain unlikely to take Bakhmut itself, despite recent incremental advances in its direction.
Putin replaced Colonel-General Gennady Zhidko as deputy defense minister and head of the Main Military-Political Directorate on July 28.[1] Putin signed a decree appointing Colonel-General Viktor Goremykin to Zhidko’s position and has not publicly announced the appointment of Zhidko to a new position.[2] ISW previously reported that Zhidko would become the overall commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, a report that appears to have been incorrect.[3]
Key Takeaways
- Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast likely seek to capitalize on recent marginal territorial gains around Bakhmut and may deprioritize efforts to take Siversk.
- Russian forces conducted limited ground assaults northwest of Sloviansk and northeast and southwest of Bakhmut.
- Russian forces may be intensifying offensive operations around Avdiivka to reduce Ukrainian strikes in and around Donetsk City.
- Russian forces may be setting conditions for renewed offensive operations toward Kharkiv City.
- Russian forces attempted a limited ground offensive on the Southern Axis but are likely facing territorial losses in Kherson Oblast.
- Russian forces are attempting to preserve their ground lines of communication over the Dnipro River connecting Kherson City to rear areas in eastern Kherson Oblast.
- The Kremlin continued measures to compensate for officer and manpower losses in Ukraine.
- The Kremlin is continuing to institutionalize its occupation administrations in occupied parts of Ukraine to prepare for sham referenda, annexation, and integration into Russia.
- Russian occupation forces are continuing to pressure Ukrainian civilians in occupied areas to use Russian rubles and passports and to attend Russian-run schools, setting conditions for longer-term social control in occupied territories.
