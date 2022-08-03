Displaced businessman from Sievierodonetsk designed modular homes for IDPs

The modular house designed by Mykhailo Ivonin, IDP from Sievierodonetsk.

Courtesy image.

Mykhailo Ivonin had a business and lived with his family in Sievierodonetsk until February 24. They left their city due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. After adapting to a new place, Mykhailo decided that he wanted to contribute to the recovery of the country – he started a project to create modular houses, Evakuatsia.City reports.

“Since there is a lot of destroyed housing throughout Ukraine, we decided to develop the design of fast-erecting houses,” explained Mykhailo.

The development of the house project continued for two months: wooden blocks are stacked on top of each other, and they will be supported by a frame made of foam plastic, which will also insulate the house.

“This is not temporary, but permanent housing. The house is designed and built in such a way that it can serve for 100 years. But since it is a wooden house, it needs maintenance,” says the entrepreneur.

The housing created by Mykhailo is commercial, he focuses on displaced people who have lost their homes and cannot return to their cities or have moved to another region.