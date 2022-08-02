Ukraine’s 3rd largest Dnister river has only 19% of normal July waterflow, farming is to blame

Ukraine’s 3rd largest Dnister river has only 19% of normal July waterflow, the administration of Dnister reservoir said.

The hydro power plant had to limit electricity production to a minimum. This is historically the lowest water level as the climate becomes dry.

54% of Ukraine’s land is under tillage to grow grain, corn, and sunflower for export. Although these products are critically needed for the world, extensive farming is also one of the reasons why climate becomes dry.