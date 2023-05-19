US plans to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, official says – NBC News

A F-16 fighter jet. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The US and its allies plan to provide F-16s to Ukraine as part of an effort to strengthen the country’s security, a Biden administration official said.

The timing for when Ukraine will receive the fighter jets remains unclear, according to NBC News. In the coming months, the US and its allies will decide when to provide jets and which countries will supply them.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden informed G7 leaders that the US would support efforts to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.