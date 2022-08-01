Ukranian army neutralized Russian reconnaissance group in Sloviansk direction, Donetsk Oblast-General Staff

Also, the army repulsed the assault of the Russians in the Bakhmut direction, fighting continues in Avdiivka direction.
In the Avdiivka direction, Russian occupiers fired near Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Pisky, and Krasnohorivka. Russian invaders made an air strike near New York village, led assaults in the directions of Avdiivka and Pisky, without success, hostilities continue.
