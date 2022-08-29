Russian occupiers shell Mykolaiv, 2 killed, 11 wounded

On August 29, 2 civilians killed, 5 wounded in Russian attack on Mykolaiv.

“Animals-occupiers are shelling residential buildings. There is a dead passerby and civilians in the houses,” Kim said.

Later, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, reported 2 dead and 5 wounded.

“Mykolaiv. Information as of 4:30 p.m. Residential buildings and educational institutions have been hit. 2 dead and 5 wounded are known. Rescue, emergency services and utility workers are working on the ground,” Sienkevych wrote.

After the air raid warning was sounded, Kim reported that the number of wounded had increased to 11 people.