Irish president urged to clarify position on Ukraine war after wife pens controversial letter

Ireland’s president Michael D Higgins is facing calls to “express clearly the strong support” the people of Ireland have for Ukraine after his wife penned a controversial letter on the conflict.

Published on presidential website and then deleted, Sabina Higgins’ letter suggested ambivalence between Russia and Ukraine by saying the war would continue until the world persuades President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “agree to a ceasefire and negotiations,” Sky News reported.