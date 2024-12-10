Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy says “Putin fears only Trump and, perhaps, China”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asserts during a diplomatic meeting in Paris that Russian leader Vladimir Putin fears Donald Trump
byMaria Tril
10/12/2024
2 minute read
Trump, Macron, and Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meets with US President-elect Trump and French President Macron in Paris.
Zelenskyy says “Putin fears only Trump and, perhaps, China”

During a trilateral meeting with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on 7 December in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Putin fears only Trump and China.

“I told President Trump that Putin fears only him and, perhaps, China,” Zelenslyy revealed on X on 10 December.

The meeting came at a critical juncture, with Trump’s potential return to the White House in January raising significant questions about future US support for Ukraine. Zelensky’s strategy appears to be engaging Trump by emphasizing a “peace through strength” approach to the ongoing Russian invasion.

The discussions surrounding a ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine increased after Donald Trump won presidential elections in November. There is heightened interest in how US foreign policy may shift, particularly regarding military support for Ukraine.

Trump, following the meeting, suggested that Zelenskyy is prepared “to make a deal and stop the madness,” highlighting his desire to end the war. He warned that continued warfare could escalate into something “much bigger, and far worse.”

Zelenskyy said that the war “cannot be ended simply with a piece of paper and a few signatures.” He emphasized the need for concrete guarantees, noting that a ceasefire without such protections could be reignited, as Putin has done in the past.

The Ukrainian president called for “the unity of America, Europe, and everyone in the world who values security.”

While Trump has indicated that Ukraine could expect reduced assistance under his potential leadership, Zelensky remains focused on achieving a “just and lasting” peace through decisive action.

Ukrainian President said Ukraine is open to considering French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to station foreign troops on Ukrainian territory until the country gains NATO membership.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts