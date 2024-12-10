Zelenskyy says “Putin fears only Trump and, perhaps, China”

During a trilateral meeting with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on 7 December in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Putin fears only Trump and China.

“I told President Trump that Putin fears only him and, perhaps, China,” Zelenslyy revealed on X on 10 December.

The meeting came at a critical juncture, with Trump’s potential return to the White House in January raising significant questions about future US support for Ukraine. Zelensky’s strategy appears to be engaging Trump by emphasizing a “peace through strength” approach to the ongoing Russian invasion.

The discussions surrounding a ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine increased after Donald Trump won presidential elections in November. There is heightened interest in how US foreign policy may shift, particularly regarding military support for Ukraine.

Trump, following the meeting, suggested that Zelenskyy is prepared “to make a deal and stop the madness,” highlighting his desire to end the war. He warned that continued warfare could escalate into something “much bigger, and far worse.”

Zelenskyy said that the war “cannot be ended simply with a piece of paper and a few signatures.” He emphasized the need for concrete guarantees, noting that a ceasefire without such protections could be reignited, as Putin has done in the past.

The Ukrainian president called for “the unity of America, Europe, and everyone in the world who values security.”

While Trump has indicated that Ukraine could expect reduced assistance under his potential leadership, Zelensky remains focused on achieving a “just and lasting” peace through decisive action.

Ukrainian President said Ukraine is open to considering French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to station foreign troops on Ukrainian territory until the country gains NATO membership.

Read also: