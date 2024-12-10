Ukraine to receive batch of CAESAR year ahead of schedule

Denmark and France have accelerated the delivery timeline for self-propelled CAESAR artillery systems to Ukraine, the Danish Ministry of Defense press service reported. Originally planned for 2026, the delivery is now expected in 2025.

Ukraine has repeatedly requested military support from its allies, including the CAESAR self-propelled howitzers. On 18 January 2024, Ukraine launched a coalition aimed at enhancing its artillery capacity and specifically requested partners to co-finance the acquisition of 72 CAESAR howitzers.

The CAESAR (French: Camion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie) is a versatile self-propelled artillery system designed for multiple combat objectives, including destroying personnel, artillery batteries, and fortified positions. The system can fire NATO 155mm ammunition, including cluster munitions, with a maximum range of 42 kilometers. Each unit can carry up to 18 shells and maintain a rate of six shots per minute.

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen claimed that other countries might follow Denmark’s example, potentially inspiring broader international support for Ukraine.

“The artillery systems are in high demand in Ukraine, so I am pleased that Denmark can now contribute to Ukraine receiving more artillery projectiles already next year.,” Danish Defense Minister Trells Lund Poulsen said.

France previously committed to transferring 12 CAESAR units to Ukraine in October, with the accelerated Danish-French collaboration now promising swifter deployment.

