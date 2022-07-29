Germany to supply 16 Biber bridge-layer tanks to Ukraine

The bridge-laying tanks Biber serve to cross water and gorges. The rapid armored bridge is 22 meters long, 4 meters wide and it takes 2 to 3 minutes to lay it down. twitter.com/BMVg_Bundeswehyoutu.be/Uk9opplS9Lo
