US Secretary of State Blinken announces $2bn in aid to Ukraine on surprise visit to Kyiv

In the capital of Ukraine, Blinken met with high-ranking Ukrainian officials and announced a new aid package in the amount of $2 billion. The US will provide it to Ukraine and 18 other European countries that are potentially the most threatened by possible Russian aggression, AP reports.

About $1 billion of that will go to Ukraine and the rest will be divided among Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia, the State Department said.

Judging by the photos from the trip, Blinken visited the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, where Ukrainian children who were injured as a result of Russian aggression are being treated.

This is the second visit of the head of the US State Department to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. On April 25, Anthony Blinken and the head of the US Ministry of Defense Lloyd Austin already met in Kyiv with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The same day, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced $675mn in security aid to Ukraine at the opening of the fifth Rammstein meeting in Germany.