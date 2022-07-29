Russians set up pontoon, ferry near critical bridges destroyed by Ukraine near Kherson

Following Ukrainian strikes that destroyed bridges connecting Russian occupiers in occupied Kherson with their rear, Russians built a pontoon crossing near the Antonivskyi railway and made a ferry crossing near the Antonivskyi road bridge, Babel writes, referring to satellite images by Sentinel.

Satellite images of the pontoon bridge were also published by satellite and OSINT experts.

Antonivskyi automobile bridge, July 18 & 28. Photo: Babel /Sentinel
Antonivskyi railway bridge, July 25 & 29. Photo: Babel/Sentinel

There are three bridges connecting the crucial south-Ukrainian city occupied by Russia with Russian reinforcements in Crimea and eastern Ukraine: the Antonivskyi road bridge near Kherson, the Antonivskyi railway bridge, which is located 5 km upstream, and also through the Kakhovska HPP dam near Nova Kakhovka.

All were hit by Ukrainian missile strikes in previous days, including from the US-produced HIMARS MRLS, and rendered inoperable for crossing of military equipment.

Dmytro Butriy, acting head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, confirmed the operation of the ferry and said that the occupiers charge UAH 250 for crossing it.

