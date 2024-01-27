Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

European intel: Kremlin aims to weaken dollar, undermine global financial system

Amid perceived wins in Ukraine, Russia is increasingly focused on leveraging its global position to disrupt the US-led West, warn European security officials.
byAlya Shandra
27/01/2024
2 minute read
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Moscow, March 11, 2016. (Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik)
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

According to The Washington Post, citing European intelligence data, the Kremlin has held several meetings in the past two years to discuss ways to undermine the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

The ultimate goal, according to one internal Russian Security Council document intercepted by one European intelligence agency, is to destroy the post-World War II global financial system and the power it gives Washington.

“One of the most important tasks is to create a new world order,” a Kremlin Security Council document dated 3 April 2023 states. “Western countries led by the United States are trying to impose their own structure based on their dominance.”

Another document advocates greater cooperation between China and Russia in artificial intelligence, cyber systems, and the “internet of things.”

Written by Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, it proposes Beijing and Moscow creating a new financial system and Eurasian digital currency based on alternative payment systems like blockchain to bypass Western dominance of global financial transactions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied to The Washington Post that Russia “seeks to undermine US dominance of the global financial system,” but conceded its goal is to create alternatives.

According to Peskov, the actions of the “collective West” are undermining trust without any assistance from Moscow. The Kremlin “is monitoring the situation closely and building a new system of economic neurons because the previous system turned out to be unreliable, false, and dangerous,” he said.

In Moscow’s view, US support for Israel’s invasion of Gaza undermined Washington’s authority in many countries. The confluence of events has led to a surge of optimism about Russia’s global positions, writes WP.

Moscow officials point to growing trade with China, military cooperation with Iran, diplomatic outreach in the Arab world, and BRICS expansion.

Russian billionaires like Oleg Deripaska, who initially publicly opposed the war in Ukraine, now describe Russia’s break with the West as a catalyst for reshaping global economic patterns.

“Alternative payment systems and debt markets will be created: in China based on the yuan, and in India and the Middle East on the basis of cryptocurrencies,” Deripaska wrote on Telegram on 20 January. “In a few years, sanctions will no longer brake global trade and investment.”

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0