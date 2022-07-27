S-300 missiles hit Industrialny district at 4.25 am, mayor Ihor Terekhov informed. Russia also shelled Chuhuiv, a strike on the house of culture killed three people.

Six injured after Russia's night strikes on Kharkiv



S-300 missiles hit Industrialny district at 4.25 am, mayor Ihor Terekhov informed. Russia also shelled Chuhuiv, a strike on the house of culture killed three people

📷 Kharkiv shelling, https://t.co/I790iW4UMR pic.twitter.com/SXQjGlKNX9 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 27, 2022