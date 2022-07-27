Quisling Kherson governor Stremousov told in a video appeal that traffic has been closed in both directions on Antonivskyi bridge, crucial for supplies of occupiers in the Kherson. He also said Ukraine attempted to strike the nearby rail bridge.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Russian occupiers admit strategic bridge near Kherson closed after Ukrainian night attack
