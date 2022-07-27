Russian occupiers admit strategic bridge near Kherson closed after Ukrainian night attack

Quisling Kherson governor Stremousov told in a video appeal that traffic has been closed in both directions on Antonivskyi bridge, crucial for supplies of occupiers in the Kherson. He also said Ukraine attempted to strike the nearby rail bridge.

