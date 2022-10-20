A network of shadowy editors promoted Russian narratives about Ukraine war in Wikipedia

Latest news Ukraine

Researchers from the UK have discovered a network of shadowy editors who tried to promote pro-Russian narratives about the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The report was created by two British think tanks – the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) and the Center for Analysis of Social Media (CASM), which investigated disinformation on Wikipedia, Gizmodo reports.

The analysts analyzed the activities of 86 editors who were blocked for violating the Wikipedia code of ethics.

They made subtle changes to articles in which they tried to manipulate information and at least slightly tilt it towards the pro-Russian narrative.

“According to researchers, these attempts included changing ‘language to minimize objectivity of pro-Western accounts and maximize objectivity of pro-Kremlin accounts,’ introducing \topics which sway historical background toward pro-Russia narratives,’ and adding ‘Kremlin quotations and press releases explicitly into the page to increase the salience of pro-Russian arguments and viewpoints’,” Gizmodo writes.

The editors also inserted links to Russian state media.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags