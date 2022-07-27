Russia aims to occupy more Ukrainian territory before annexation but is unlikely to have great success – ISW

Quisling officials continue to name deadlines for capture of additional Ukrainian territory, likely in preparation for sham referenda. However, Russian forces remain unlikely to occupy significant additional territory in Ukraine before the early autumn annexation timeline, the Institute for the Study of War reports.

