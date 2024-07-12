Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin says Russian missiles and drones contain foreign components from 19 countries

Russian missiles and drones contain foreign components produced in at least 19 countries worldwide, claimed Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin at a meeting on preventing illegal circulation of sensitive technologies in The Hague.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the meeting focused on developing solutions to prevent Russia from accessing essential technologies it needs to manufacture weapons.

“Missiles and drones Russia uses for daily attacks on cities and towns in Ukraine contain foreign components manufactured in at least 19 countries worldwide, including China, South Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Taiwan, the US, and others,” specified Kostin.

He proposed introducing legislation that would criminalize the transportation, sale, purchase, delivery, or other actions related to supplying technological goods to companies and entities that are targeted by sanctions.

Kostin noted that Ukraine highly values the work of the Disruptive Technology Strike Force, created by the US Department of Justice and Commerce, as well as restrictions imposed by the EU, the US, the UK, and Japan on dual-use goods and advanced technologies that may be used by the Russian defense industry.

Earlier, Ukraine launched a new website that contains information on sanctioned companies and individuals responsible for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, announced Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak.

The website features details on sanctioned entities or individuals, individuals involved in promoting war in the art industry, and foreign components found by Ukraine in weapons Russia uses to attack the country.

