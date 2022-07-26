3 civilians killed, 8 injured in Russia’s missile attack in Donetsk Oblast over the last 24 hours

From the beginning of the war, 642 people were killed and 1668 were injured in Donetsk Oblast, the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kirilenko said. The number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha is not included in the statistics.

