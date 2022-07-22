Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian assaults in Luhansk Oblast on 21 July — Oblast Head Serhii Haidai

The Russian forces carried out assaults near Verkhnokamianka and from the direction of the Lysychansk Oil Refinery on 21 July, the Ukrainian military repelled both attacks, according to Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Head Serhii Haidai.

Also, Haidai reported, on 21 July, the Russian troops conducted two rocket and two air strikes, fired artillery and mortars on Ukraine-controlled settlements of Luhansk Oblast.

 

