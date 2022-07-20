Ukraine was able to return only 46 children out of thousands who were forcibly deported to Russia

Since 24 February 2022, Ukraine managed to return only 46 children who were forcibly deported to the Russian Federation.
It is hard to establish the specific number of children who were forcibly deported to Russia. As of today, Ukraine confirmed & listed 5,100 cases of child deportation, including orphans and children who lost their parents during the war, in particular from Mariupol, Daria Herasymchuk, advisor to the ombudswoman for children’s rights said.
Russia claimed it “evacuated” 350,000 children.
