Russia shelled Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, there are civilian casualties – authorities

In the afternoon of July 19, the Russian troops shelled Sloviansk, damaging a residential area, reported Vadym Liakh, head of the city military administration.

“There were four explosions, many [residential] houses were damaged. People found themselves under the rubble. There are wounded,” Vadym Liakh said.

About 12:55 today, the Russians shelled the center of Kramatorsk, the provisional seat of Donetsk Oblast, ten people were injured, five of them were hospitalized, according to City Military Administration Head Oleksandr Honcharenko and the State Emergency Service.

According to Pavlo Kirylenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, the occupiers shelled Kramatorsk with air-based missiles, at least one civilian was killed.