Russia shelled Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, there are civilian casualties – authorities

Latest news Ukraine

In the afternoon of July 19, the Russian troops shelled Sloviansk, damaging a residential area, reported Vadym Liakh, head of the city military administration.

“There were four explosions, many [residential] houses were damaged. People found themselves under the rubble. There are wounded,” Vadym Liakh said.

About 12:55 today, the Russians shelled the center of Kramatorsk, the provisional seat of Donetsk Oblast, ten people were injured, five of them were hospitalized, according to City Military Administration Head Oleksandr Honcharenko and the State Emergency Service.

According to Pavlo Kirylenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, the occupiers shelled Kramatorsk with air-based missiles, at least one civilian was killed.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Articles
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags