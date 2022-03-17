Three weeks of Russia’s war against Ukraine in photos

16 March 2022 marked three weeks since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. This collection of photos displays 21 days of Russia’s war against Ukraine.
The first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian troops are on their positions near Kharkiv. The battle with the Russian army preceded and the Russian armored vehicle and several soldiers have been neutralized. The green package at the bottom left is a field ration of Russian troops. Photo by Maks Levin. 24 February 2022.
Remains of Russian armored vehicles smoldering near the Beresteyska metro station after Ukrainian troops and territorial defense repulsed the Russian invaders’ offensive. Photo by Christopher Occhicone, War.Ukraine.ua. 26 February 2022.
Thousands of Energodar unarmed residents defending the largest nuclear power plant in Europe – Zaporizhzia NPP. Photo by War.Ukraine.ua. 2 March 2022.
Russia inflicted a missile strike at the Freedom Square at the center of Kharkiv. This is one of the largest squares in Europe. State Emergency Service informed that there were hits in the building of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, the Opera House, the Philharmonic and part of the housing estate. Photo by Andriy Mariyenko, UNIAN. 1 March 2022.
Four daughters wave goodbye to their father as they head westbound towards Lviv while he stays behind in Kyiv. Photo by Wolfgang Schwan. 4 March 2022.
Ukrainian civilians are evacuated from the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy Russian shelling and bombing. Photo by Aris Messinis. 5 March 2022.
A classroom in the lyceum №25 in Zhytomyr. The school was fully destroyed as a result of the Russian missile strike. Photo by Vyacheslav Ratynskyy, Reporters. 5 March 2022.
People in besieged Mariupol are waiting for a humanitarian corridor. For 12 days in a row, people stay without water, gas, electricity, and communications under constant Russian shelling and bombing. Attempts to evacuate people are being disrupted by Russian troops. Photo by Mstyslav Chernov. 8 March 2022.
The column of Russian armored vehicles was destroyed near Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast. Photo by Maks Levin, 3 March 2022.
Odesa residents covered the monument to the Duke de Richelieu with more than a thousand sacks of sand. Thus, people are trying to protect the monument erected in 1828 from possible destruction by Russian airstrikes. Photo by Nina Lyashonok, Ukrinform. 9 March 2022.
Wounded Ukrainian soldier Vasyl has just left the battle in Luhansk Oblast. The other day he lost his son, also a soldier. The fighting in Luhansk Oblast has not stopped for a moment since Russia’s invasion. Photo by Anatoliy Stepanov. 11 March 2022.
The room in the apartment was destroyed as a result of shelling by the Russian military occupiers in Kharkiv. Photo by Andriy Mariyenko. 13 March 2022.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy (right) on the positions near Kyiv, three weeks after full-scale Russia’s war against Ukraine, the war in photos. Photo from CinC AF of Ukraine Facebook page. 16 March 2022.
