Russian aircraft drop cluster bombs with ‘Petal’ mines in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian soldiers have found several cluster bombs containing Lepestok (Petal) mines, which are widely banned under international humanitarian law, and can be listed as a war crime.
Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova informed that the General Staff had received a clear warning from military units deployed in Kharkiv Oblast.
“Message from Kharkiv. Happening now. Warning! Lepestok! They’re dropping cluster bombs with Lepestok mines. Different colours. Size of a finger. Step on it & it tears off your leg!”
The General Staff has confirmed this information.
Ms. Venediktova clarified that Lepestok is banned worldwide and prohibited under the Geneva Conventions.
She noted that cluster bombs caused numerous deaths and suffering in Afghanistan and other local wars in the 20th century.
These mines was widely used in Afghanistan. Due to its unusual shape, children often perceived the mine as a toy and were seriously injured or killed on the spot.
