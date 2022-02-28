Russian aircraft drop cluster bombs with ‘Petal’ mines in Kharkiv Oblast

Photo: FB Iryna Venediktova

Edited by: Christine Chraibi

Ukrainian soldiers have found several cluster bombs containing Lepestok (Petal) mines, which are widely banned under international humanitarian law, and can be listed as a war crime.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova informed that the General Staff had received a clear warning from military units deployed in Kharkiv Oblast.

“Message from Kharkiv. Happening now. Warning! Lepestok! They’re dropping cluster bombs with Lepestok mines. Different colours. Size of a finger. Step on it & it tears off your leg!”

The General Staff has confirmed this information.

Ms. Venediktova clarified that Lepestok is banned worldwide and prohibited under the Geneva Conventions.

She noted that cluster bombs caused numerous deaths and suffering in Afghanistan and other local wars in the 20th century.

Lepestok ( Petal) is a Soviet-made anti-personnel fragmentation mine. It is also known as the Green parrot or Butterfly Mine. It is an almost exact copy of the American BLU-43/B Dragontooth. Adopted by the Soviet army, the mine is a deadly weapon that inflicts irreparable damage to the human body. These mines was widely used in Afghanistan. Due to its unusual shape, children often perceived the mine as a toy and were seriously injured or killed on the spot.

Edited by: Christine Chraibi

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: cluster bombs, Geneva Convention, Kharkiv Oblast, war crimes