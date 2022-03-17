The horror of war seen through the eyes of Ukrainian children

Author unknown. Photo: open source
The Russo-Ukrainian war has undoubtedly taken an extremely heavy toll on the civilian population, but none have suffered more than Ukrainian children. No child has been spared, either physically or psychologically as civilian targets and residential neighborhoods continue to be shelled daily. To date, more than 85 children have been killed by Russian bombs and missiles, countless wounded. Tens of thousands of minors continue to be evacuated daily from cities and villages, where shortages of food, water, medicine, electricity, and water now seem neverending.
Seen through a child’s eyes, the horror of war is heartwrenching
Since the war started, some Ukrainian mothers have given birth in basements and bomb shelters; the first sounds that these newborns hear are loud, sometimes deafening explosions. Air raid sirens wail on and off, sending families hurriedly to the nearest bomb shelter. As children wait for the end of the air alarm, many of them draw images of Ukraine – the way their country is today, and the way they imagine it could be soon.
What would you expect a child to draw? Animals, sunshine pretty flowers, stick figures of a happy family, perhaps some trees and a bright blue sky?
Today, volunteer organizations work with children, encouraging them to perform and/or draw pictures. Some images are shocking, some are unexpectedly hopeful. Some kids draw bullets, guns, dead bodies, and other horrors that come with war. They may have seen loved ones killed, been forced to flee from their home, or had their school, community, and lives torn apart. Others draw flowers and hearts, sending messages of love and support to Ukrainian soldiers.
Such grassroots initiatives have been working with children of the war since the early days of the armed conflict in Eastern Ukraine and are now expanding and boosting their therapeutic programs.
In many regions of Ukraine, parents band together and organize art therapy classes for their children, encouraging them to express their emotions on paper, through song, dancing or poetry. The parents of children of the song and dance ensemble Sonechko in Lviv have organized several art sessions for their kids. The project was linked to another initiative whereby volunteers sewed first aid kits, added basic medicines, and adorned them with personalized drawings.
All forms of art therapy can heal war-related trauma
Evidence has it that children are helped in overcoming their experiences and some of the trauma of war through activities such as drawing, dancing, singing, and various other forms of art therapy.
Artistic activities could also prevent long-standing issues from developing from wartime trauma. Art therapy has long been recommended by psychologists to evacuate stress and deep-seated emotions. This can help children of war to build constructive platforms and develop the confidence and life skills they will need later on in life.
Any form of art is an expressive form of psychotherapy, a version of art-making that helps to improve the children’s social, mental, and emotional functioning. Art therapy increases the feelings of well-being and is considered a healing process through non-verbal communication, exploration of emotions, and self-discovery.
Art also functions as a source of spirituality that provides aesthetic pleasure and inner peace. Thus, children who are unable to speak about the events, whether good or bad, are given the opportunity to do so through any art form they choose.
Related:
- Ukrainian kindergarten and school hit as Russian-hybrid forces escalate hostilities all over Donbas
- From retiree to millionaire: 7 stories of heroism during the war in Ukraine
- Moscow issues slide show for Russian schools to teach pupils to hate Ukraine
-
“What Russia’s doing to us isn’t war, it’s extermination”: how I escaped my Russian-occupied village
Tags: art therapy, children of war, Russian invasion, trauma