Russian attack of all of Ukraine: live updates

Editor's Note As of 5 a.m. today, all of Ukraine is a war zone. Russia started its attack from missile strikes, bombing military warehouses and control centers in major cities – Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa… Fires were reported in military units and depots. The TV tower was destroyed in Lutsk (west of Ukraine), Ukrainian airfields were bombed in several cities. Then Russian forces and hardware crossed into Ukraine from occupied Crimea and at least 5 Oblasts. Ukraine defends itself. 5 Russian aircraft and 1 helicopter were shot down immediately in Joint Forces Operation region. Further updates are below.

13 a.m.

The 93d brigade has taken captive Russian occupiers. They are from the 91701 Yampol motorized rifle regiment – Stratcom pic.twitter.com/VDxe5IZtxZ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 24, 2022

Russian occupiers try to break thtrough the state border in Kyiv region. The fighting continues, Ukrainian border guard service reports.

“Two military units located in Brovary were fired upon. Now, according to my information, 6 Ukrainian people were killed, 12 wounded and are in hospitals”, the mayor of Brovary Igor Sapozhko told Suspilne at 12:45 EET.

11 a.m.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy adressed Russians again: “time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine… Much depends on the Russian people. The citizens of Russia will choose which path they personally take.” He also said that Ukraine ended diplomatic relations with Russia

In the Donetsk region in the city of Vugledar, three civilians were killed during the shelling”, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported at 11:02 EET.

10 a.m.

In the Chernihiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to stop the enemy. Heavy fighting is taking place in the Kharkiv area and in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation, where the enemy has suffered casualties and equipment. The forces of our troops returned under the full control of the cities of MARIUPOL and SHCHASTIA. At least 6 planes, 2 helicopters and dozens of enemy armored vehicles were destroyed. The situation in the Kherson direction is difficult, but Ukraine’s defense forces are repelling the aggressor, Ukrainian General Staff reported as of 10:30 EET

9 a.m.

“Town of Shchastia (Luhansk region), which was attacked by the Russian aggressor, has been recaptured. Russian equipment was destroyed and about 50 enemies were killed” — Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, 9 am EET

A shell hit the center of Uman: one Ukrainian civilian died and five others were hospitalized. This was announced by the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration Oleksandr Skichko.

***

In the Luhansk region, Russian tanks attacked Ukrainian troops under the cover of OSCE symbols. The battle continues, according to the State Border Guard Service.

“In the Luhansk region, on the border of Krasna Talivka, Milove, Horodyshche, columns of Russian tanks entered. The enemy insidiously put white cars with OSCE symbols in front of the columns. Currently, fighting is going on at this border.“

Russian shelling hit residential districts in the town of Chughuiv, Kharkiv Oblast:

Eyewitnesses report that the Russian occupiers fired artillery at a residential area in the town of Chuguiv in the Kharkiv region, sharing the video. No official information yet. pic.twitter.com/8zLoSQMJsO — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 24, 2022

One child dies after the shelling of residential buildings in Chughuiv, several people were injured.

Official confirmation: one child dies after the shelling of residential buildings in Chuhguiv, Kharkiv region, today at 8 a.m. Several people were injured. https://t.co/ffyreBAS5M pic.twitter.com/7a5fTg5nfq — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 24, 2022

8 a.m.

At 08:36 in the Odesa region, the city of Podilsk was bombed by the Russian army. 6 Ukrainians dead, 7 wounded, 19 missing. This was reported by the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko with reference to data from the National Police.

7 a.m.

The state border of Ukraine was attacked by Russian troops in Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr regions and from Crimea as of 7 am EET Attacks on border units, border patrols, and checkpoints were carried out with the use of artillery, heavy equipment, and small arms.

Ukrainian border guards together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine fight back, the State Border guard service of Ukraine reports

5. m.

“Today at 5 AM the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an intensive shelling of our units on the east, delivered missile/bomb strikes on airfields in Boryspil, Ozerne, Kulbakino, Chuhuiv, Kramatorsk, Chornobaivka, as well as on military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time the aggressor started artillery shelling of the areas and settlements along the state border and administrative boundary with the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea… The situation is controlled. The Russian troops are suffering losses. We are on our land and we will not give it up! Together to the Victory!” Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

