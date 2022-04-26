Putin has gone to war not only against Ukrainians but against their pet dogs and cats

The town of Borodianka in Kyiv Oblast was destroyed by Russian troops. April 2022. The Russo-Ukrainian War. Credit: Dattalion

The town of Borodianka in Kyiv Oblast was destroyed by Russian troops. April 2022. The Russo-Ukrainian War. Credit: Dattalion 

Opinion, Russian Aggression

Pictures of Ukrainians fleeing from Russian aggression with their pet dogs and cats in their arms have become a regular feature on Facebook and other social media and have touched the hearts of animal lovers and other people of good will around the world.

They show that in Ukraine, Putin has gone to war not only against people but against animals. And while this is not a crime against humanity in the usual sense, it is an offense against the animals and the people who love them and what is more a violation of what it means to be fully human.

Related: “Three Russian soldiers raped my mother and sister. The fourth made me watch.” Hundreds of cases of rape by Russian soldiers in Ukraine

Both are innocent and do not deserve their current fates, and it is not surprising that in the face of such murderous aggression, Ukrainians and human rights groups have given priority to saving human lives. But it would be churlish not to take notice not only of Ukrainian actions in support of animals but also Russian violence against them.

A dog killed by Russian artillery shelling in Chernihiv Oblast, April 5, 2022. Credit: Dattalion

A dog killed by Russian artillery shelling in Chernihiv Oblast, April 5, 2022. Credit: Dattalion

Putin’s forces have attacked animal shelters in various parts of Ukraine, something that even the Nazis did not do and a measure of viciousness that deserves condemnation by all concerned about the future. Few are talking about holding Putin and other Russian leaders accountable for this, but they must be convicted at least in the worldwide court of public opinion.

The remains of a dog killed by Russian troops in Vorzel, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. Credit: Dattalion

The remains of a dog killed by Russian troops in Vorzel, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. Credit: Dattalion

Reports about the fate of animals and of the shelters where many but far from all have found refuge are inevitably fragmentary. But some more comprehensive reports are beginning to appear. Among the best is one about the shelter in Hostomel, a town near Kyiv that was under Russian occupation for 35 days.

Related: Escape from Mariupol. “I begged God to let me die quickly!”

The Hostomel shelter, created in 1999 by animal rights activists, has attracted international attention because of a petition its operators launched in order to secure assistance to help their animals survive attacks and the loss of power and water during the occupation and ultimately to rebuild.

Asya Serpinska and Maria Vronska at the Hostomel animal shelter (Credit: Maria Vronska)

Asya Serpinska and Maria Vronska at the Hostomel animal shelter after the town was freed from Russian troops. Credit: Maria Vronska

(For the petition itself, which has garnered more than 168,000 signatures, see Change.org; for a discussion of the shelter behind it, see Meduza.io.)

The Hostomel shelter found itself first between Russian and Ukrainian forces and then under Russian administration. In the first case, it was shelled and suffered serious damage; in the second, it was kept from access to evacuation corridors by the Russians and did not get the assistance from Kyiv it sought because Ukrainian priorities were understandably to save people.

A dog wounded by Russian artillery shelling and saved by a Ukrainian soldier. Kharkiv, Ukraine. April 1, 2022. Credit: Dattalion

A dog wounded by Russian artillery shelling and saved by a Ukrainian soldier. Kharkiv, Ukraine. April 1, 2022. Credit: Dattalion

In some cases, animals were killed by bullets; in others by attacks on the places they had hoped to find safety in; and in still a third, by a lack of food and water. The activists are doing what they can with limited resources and have attracted support for animal rights groups in Ukraine and the West.

Right now, the activists are focusing only on immediate problems they can fix. Other plans have been put off because as they point out, “there is no certainty that the Russian forces won’t come back.” In this, they deserve both more direct support and international outcry against this form of suffering Putin’s war has brought to Ukraine.

Read More:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , , ,

Recent Articles
Subscribe to the newsletter
* indicates required
Type of mailing list

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags