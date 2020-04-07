Interactive COVID-19: Ukraine and world

COVID-19 cases: Ukraine Confirmed Active Deaths Recovered 1462 1389 45 28 +143 +136 +7 +0

Data: https://public.tableau.com/profile/alya.shandra#!/vizhome/UkraineCOVID-19cases, renewed daily

The first coronavirus case was registered in Ukraine on 3 March 2020 in Chernivtsi – a Ukrainian man who came from Italy by car was tested positive. Since then, cases in the country have been rising at quasi-exponential rates, with the epicenter of the epidemic being in Chernivetska Oblast.



Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19, renewed daily; shows yesterday’s data

On 11 March, a quarantine was enforced, with education institutions being closed down. On 13 March, Ukraine saw its first coronavirus death, cut off international travel and sealed its borders for foreigners. Internal public transport has ceased as well. Public transport in Kyiv is restricted to essential categories of employees – medics, bank employees, supermarket workers, etc. Non-essential shopping, as well as all restaurants and recreation, have been shut down, and public gatherings with more than 10 participating prohibited, religious gatherings included. On 26 March, an emergency situation was introduced. On 1 April, stricter quarantine measures were introduced, making it illegal to:

visit public areas without a mask or respirator;

to move in groups more than two people, save for work necessity or to accompany a child;

visit public areas for under-16s;

visit parks, recreation areas, beaches, forested areas, except for one person to walk pets, except cases of work necessity;

visit playgrounds and sports grounds;

conduct all mass culture, recreation, sports, social, religious, advertising, and other events, in which more than 10 people take place, except measures necessary for the state or self-government organs to function, etc.

One must take the coronavirus statistics in Ukraine, however, with a grain of salt: there has been very little testing. With 5864 tests carried out as of 5 April for Ukraine’s roughly 42-million population, this leaves the country with a total testing rate of roughly 140 per million people – one of the lowest in the world:

COVID-19 cases: World Confirmed Active Deaths Recovered 1345048 993968 74565 276515 +72933 +51239 +5191 +16503 Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19, renewed daily

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the world:



Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19, renewed daily

Coronavirus is a type of disease that spreads exponentially. The most important variable describing its development, the growth rate, or the number of days in which cases of infection and death double. With exponential growth, the number of coronavirus patients can explode in no time at all; this growth is different from the linear growth we are all accustomed to – see this Our World in Data explainer to find out more.

Countries around the world have taken measures to “flatten the curve” of rising coronavirus infections in order to save the health system from being overwhelmed and decrease fatality rates. To analyze the rate of new infections, it is useful to view the data with the logarithmic scale, like so:

One may easily notice in the logarithmic scaling (it can be toggled on and off by pressing “LOG” and “LINEAR” at the top of the Y-axis) that Covid-19 cases are growing rapidly in the USA, with the number of Covid-19 patients doubling every 2.5 days. They are growing, but at a smaller rate, in Italy and Iran, and have ground to a halt in China and South Korea. Growth rates in Ukraine and Poland are similar – rates double approximately every four days.

Globally, at present the USA, Western Europe, Turkey, Iran, and Brazil are hotspots of Covid-19 growth, with the USA leading the growth at nearly 30,000 new cases daily. When it comes to the nations where coronavirus is causing the most deaths relative to the total population, Western Europe is most severely hit.



However, the logarithmic scale reveals that growth rates of deaths appear to be tapering off in Italy, Germany, and Iran, while they are still skyrocketing in the USA.

Find lots of more graphs and explanations at Our World in Data, and come back to this page later for updates.

