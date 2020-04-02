Obligatory masks and no strolls in parks: Ukraine introduces stricter COVID-19 crackdown measures

In a decision made on 1 April, the Ukrainian Government adopted more stringent safety measures in relation to the coronavirus outbreak during the quarantine, which is in place until 24 April.

It is now prohibited to:

visit public areas without a mask or respirator;

to move in groups more than two people, save for emergencies or to accompany a child;

visit public areas for under-16s;

visit parks, recreation areas, beaches, forested areas, except for one person to walk pets, except cases of business necessity;

visit playgrounds and sports grounds;

conduct all mass culture, recreation, sports, social, religious, advertising, and other events, in which more than 10 people take place, except measures necessary for the state or self-government organs to function, etc.

As of 1 April, there have been 794 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ukraine, 13 recoveries, and 20 deaths.

Previously, Ukraine closed education facilities and shut down public transport, banned mass events, and sealed the borders for foreigners. It had also canceled international and domestic interregional passenger travel.

Not all Ukrainians are adhering to quarantine measures. Recently, a man in Kmelnytska Oblast had driven around a coffin with the words “Think about it” on it, imploring locals to stay home and broadcasting messages such as “Your families need you, and not the ritual services.” The residents were supposed to see this, understand that their lives are in danger, and stay at home, adhering to the quarantine rules.

The locals weren’t thrilled. First, police fined him for violating driving rules, and he was forced to stop the activity altogether because of threats from “sporty people” on cars who blocked his route and promised to set his car on fire and shoot him, explaining that children were scared of the black coffin. Later, unknowns broke his windshield, broke open the coffin, and stole the music equipment. Police have opened a criminal case.

