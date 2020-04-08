COVID-19 death toll hits 52 in Ukraine, cases surpass 1,600 amid tightened quarantine restrictions

Police detain a man who protesting against the quarantine-related ban on visiting sports grounds has swum across the Dnipro River in Kyiv heading towards a popular open-air gym on a river island. Kyiv, 6 April 2019. A day later, reports emerged on coronavirus deaths of two men in Kyiv at the ages of 30 and 35. Screenshot: NewsOne via BBC Ukraine.

Toward the evening of 3 April, the number of registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine hit 1,000. And on the morning of 8 April, Ukraine’s Health Ministry has reported 1,668 cases with 52 deaths caused by the infection. As compared to the situation a week ago when 798 cases including 20 deaths were recorded on 1 April, the number of cases doubled, the death toll nearly tripled, as did the recovery rate with 28 people against 13 of those who were tested negative after their contraction of the COVID-19 earlier.

Read also: Interactive COVID-19: Ukraine and world

Chernivtsi Oblast became the most coronavirus-affected region with 279 registered cases, followed by the city of Kyiv with 256 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast with 198 and Ternipol with 168. However, the number of deaths in the regions doesn’t correlate with the number of registered cases: Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast suffered from 13 coronavirus deaths while it goes third by the number of registered cases. There were six coronavirus-caused deaths in Rivne Oblast – the same number as in Chernivtsi, but while Chernivtsi Oblast tops the list by the rate and Rivne reported six times as many cases.

The central southern oblast of Mykolaiv remains an anomaly where zero COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed yet, which doesn’t necessarily mean that there is still no infection and may rather indicate that the region lacks proper testing. A joke has it on social media that bad roads in the region are the main factor slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Only five registered cases in Kharkiv Oblast with a densely populated million-plus city of Kharkiv not far from the Russian border are questionable as well.

Tightened quarantine restrictions

On 1 April, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine announced and, a few days later, imposed new ramped up measures to boost COVID-19 quarantine restrictions for citizens in the government’s continued effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection in the country. Some of the newly introduced restrictions came under harsh critics as allegedly illegal restraints on liberties.

The government banned staying in public places without a respirator or face mask and walking in groups of more than two people. Other restrictions include banning the following activities:

visiting parks and other recreation areas, except for pet-walking by one person;

visiting sports sites and playgrounds;

walking the streets without IDs that confirm citizenship or special status.

Read more: Obligatory masks and no strolls in parks: Ukraine introduces stricter COVID-19 crackdown measures

On the very first day of the restrictions coming into force, police officers fine 192 Ukrainians, mostly for visiting public parks

Additionally, starting from 7 April, the Cabinet of Ministers closed 115 border checkpoints, suspended pedestrian traffic at 28 more, and allowed passage only for vehicles at 19 border inspection posts.

Timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Ukraine

Read the timeline of earlier developments in our previous article: Ukraine extends quarantine, introduces emergency situation regime amid reports on two more COVID-19 deaths

27 March

Advertisement

Kyiv City Police chief Andriy Kryshchenko is tested positive for the novel coronavirus, yet continues working remotely from his home.

28 March

Ukraine suspends cross-border passenger traffic both ways due to the spread of coronavirus.

Officially, Ukraine has 311 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including eight deaths.

Russian occupation authorities confirm five coronavirus cases in the city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea.

30 March

Another patient infected with coronavirus, an elderly resident of Chernivtsi, dies.

Ukraine reports a total of 480 coronavirus cases, including 11 deaths, and 6 recovery cases.

The Ukrainian Parliament dismisses Health Miniter Ilya Yemets and appoints his successor, Maksym Stepanov.

From the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 144,000 citizens of Ukraine returned home from abroad with the assistance of diplomatic missions. The Foreign Ministry says.

Crimea residents banned from entering mainland Ukraine over coronavirus 18:50, 30 March 2020 UKRAINE 1661 0 An exception applies to citizens who travel to attend a funeral of a close relative.

Read more on UNIAN: https://www.unian.info/society/10937078-crimea-residents-banned-from-entering-mainland-ukraine-over-coronavirus.html

31 March

Two more coronavirus patents die in Chernivtsi Oblast, a 65-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.

Ukraine reports 549 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 13 deaths in total. Meanwhile, 30 Ukrainian citizens who had contracted the virus abroad undergo medical treatment outside Ukraine, while four more died and eight recovered.

1 April

In Ternopil Oblast, 32 health workers contracted coronavirus.

The Cabinet announces stricter coronavirus quarantine measures in Ukraine, including bans on staying outside without protective gear, on groups of more than two persons, on visiting parks, sports grounds.

2 April

Ukraine reports 804 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease with 20 deaths.

The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly scheduled for late May in Kyiv postponed to a later date due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The first coronavirus case recorded in Ukrainian Armed Forces.

3 April

Awaiting the deteriorating of the COVID-19 death rate, the authorities of the city of Dnipro dug over 600 graves in 12 cemeteries in the city beforehand.

Ukraine confirms 942 coronavirus cases, including 23 deaths.

Chernivtsi Oblast, the second hardest-hit region by the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine, placed on full lockdown.

The Cabinet forces stricter quarantine measures in Ukraine, including bans on groups of more than two people on the streets, on visiting parks and sports grounds, on being outdoors without IDs.

The government also orders local administrations to set checkpoints on administrative borders at the exits and entrances from oblasts.

Ukraine blocks Russia’s resolution submitted to the UN General Assembly, with which Russia hoped to achieve lifting the international sanctions from itself under the guise of fighting the novel coronavirus.

4 April

Ukraine confirms 1,096 coronavirus cases, including 28 deaths. The government’s restrictive measures came into force.

6 April

The strengthened anti-coronavirus measures come into force. Police fine 192 Ukrainians for violating the new rules throughout the first day, most of the “violators” visited public parks. From the beginning of the coronavirus quarantine, the Ukrainian National Police issued about 3,900 fines to Ukrainians for quarantine rules violations

Ukraine’s Health Ministry reports on a total of 1,319 registered COVID-19 cases in the country with 38 lethal cases.

The first laboratory-confirmed coronavirus death in Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast – an 84-year-old man died in Druzhkivka.

Meanwhile, the rate of the COVID-19 infection and the death toll remains unknown for the Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The 26th COVID-19 case reported in Russian-occupied Crimea with five people recovered and 2,936 more under medical observation.

In Ternopil Oblast, the number of healthcare workers diagnosed with coronavirus reached 44.

The third coronavirus case registered in the Ukrainian Armed Forces with 99 people self-isolating.

State Enterprise Ukrspyrt, the major alcohol beverage producer, reported on 6 April that it had delivered about 300,000 liters of “disinfectant materials” to the manufacturers of antiseptics. Earlier President Zelenskyy signed a coronavirus-related law that simplified selling ethyl alcohol for medical purposes, particularly waiving excise duty for its production and procurement for disinfectants.

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine says that from the beginning of the global coronavirus pandemic, 15 Ukrainian citizens recovered from this infection abroad, five died, 167 Ukrainian nationals infected with COVID-19 were undergoing treatment abroad, most of which (121) in Italy.

7 April

Two coronavirus deaths reported in Kyiv, a 35-year-old athlete died overnight into 7 April, another 30-year-old man was buried in Kyiv on the same day.

A 72-year-old worker of State Concern “Ukroboronprom” died of coronavirus in one of Kyiv hospitals.

A total of 1,462 coronavirus cases recorded in Ukraine as of 7 April, with 45 people died, and 28 patients recovered.

A group of 20 Ukrainian doctors starts a humanitarian mission in two cities in the Italian region of Marche.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry says that the epidemiological situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas is becoming worse, presenting, however, no estimations on the infection and death rate.

Read also:

Dear readers! Since you’ ve made it to this point, we have a favor to ask. Russia’s hybrid war against Ukraine is ongoing, but major news agencies have gone away, which is why it's extra important to provide news about Ukraine in English. We are a small independent journalist team on a shoestring budget, have no political or state affiliation, and depend on our readers to keep going (using the chanсe - a big thank you to our generous supporters, we couldn't make it without you.) If you like what you see, please help keep us online with a donation

Related

Tags: coronavirus, covid-19