Where are you least likely to contract COVID-19? | Interactive map

As states gradually get ready to reopen borders, a major factor to take into account is the epidemiological situation around the world. Not only will countries admit travelers based on low COVID-19 infection rates in the country of origin, as the EU has hinted, but travelers must also consider the state of the pandemic in their destination country to make traveling decisions – or postpone them altogether.

Fear not, we are here to help you understand what the epidemiological situation is where you are or where you plan to go. A good indicator of it are the active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of population, i.e. the total registered cases which have not resulted in either recovery or death. Ukraine, for instance, has put the threshold at 40 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000; travelers coming from countries where the infection rates are higher must self-isolate for two weeks upon arriving to the country.

Here are the active COVID-19 cases in the last 3 days, based on data accumulated by the John Hopkins University. An average of the last 3 days was chosen to take into account daily variations of data.

Another factor to take into account is the COVID-19 growth. One can analyze it by reviewing the number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 1,000,000 of population. This gives you an idea of how the situation in the country is developing compared to others. Below is our map of new daily COVID-19 cases per 1,000,000 of population (the average number in the last 7 days).

It’s useful to see how the situation has been developing in the region from the onset of the pandemic. The chart below shows how COVID-19 cases grew and fell in the countries which bore the brunt of the pandemic. One can see that after a short period of COVID-19 growth in China, Europe and North America picked up the baton, followed by South America, Asia, and, recently, COVID-19 is also spreading in Africa.

This table gives a more refined view, providing averages for the last 3 days:

Of course, observing rules of physical distancing and other sanitary measures will lower your chances of getting infected. But knowing about the general situation is useful in any case. We hope we’ve helped you figure out whether it is safe to travel to wherever you want to go!

Check out lots of other graphs and maps describing the situation with COVID-19 in the world and Ukraine on our interactive page which is updated daily: Interactive COVID-19: Ukraine and world

