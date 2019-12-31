Euromaidan Press: Top-10 articles of 2019

Ukraine creates free online courses of Ukrainian language for foreigners
Persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses continues in Russia despite Putin’s statements
Putin is preparing to fight and win a limited nuclear war against the West, Skobov says
Leaked Kremlin emails show Minsk protocol designed as path to Ukraine’s capitulation – Euromaidan Press report
Zelenskyy plans total troop withdrawal in Donbas while Russia gives no guarantees
Stalin’s NKVD and Hitler’s Gestapo cooperated closely even before Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact
Other popular articles of 2019
Personal memoir: My family in the Polish-Ukrainian borderlands killing zone
Could Ukraine have fought off Crimean occupation? A crucial document you should know
Austrian engineer captures the horror of the Holodomor in 1932-33
Ukrainian MP and “Information Resistance” coordinator Dmytro Tymchuk found shot dead
The Surkov Leaks: Major report on Russia’s hybrid war in Ukraine published at RUSI Institute
Portnikov: Why Berlin saves Putin’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Honorable mentions
Troop disengagements with Russia work only after capitulation to Russia: lessons from Georgia and Moldova
Minsk-2 is the real problem for Ukraine, not “Steinmeier’s formula” | Infographics
Jewish survivors of Babi Yar Holocaust massacre recall events, reconstruct exact shooting location
More than half of Ukrainians see Ukraine’s future in EU, only 13% with Russia: Poll
Have yourself a happy New Year! Stay with us in 2020!
