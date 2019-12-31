Euromaidan Press: Top-10 articles of 2019

Euromaidan Press: Top-10 articles of 2019

 

Ukraine

The eventful 2019 is coming to its end. Here is how Euromaidan Press readers and its editorial board will remember the passing year. We’ve selected 10 articles that got the most views from our readers (not always proportional to social media shares), several articles from top-30 according to our statistics, and several more articles of 2019 that deserve an honorable mention.

Ukraine creates free online courses of Ukrainian language for foreigners

Ukrainian 2019 presidential elections: Live updates

Persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses continues in Russia despite Putin’s statements

Putin is preparing to fight and win a limited nuclear war against the West, Skobov says

Soviet soldiers who were shot by their own people recalled

32 exclusive photos to remember the Euromaidan revolution

Leaked Kremlin emails show Minsk protocol designed as path to Ukraine’s capitulation – Euromaidan Press report

Zelenskyy plans total troop withdrawal in Donbas while Russia gives no guarantees

Stalin’s NKVD and Hitler’s Gestapo cooperated closely even before Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact

Other popular articles of 2019

Personal memoir: My family in the Polish-Ukrainian borderlands killing zone

Could Ukraine have fought off Crimean occupation? A crucial document you should know

Kyiv circa 1890 in color(ed) photographs

Austrian engineer captures the horror of the Holodomor in 1932-33

Ukrainian MP and “Information Resistance” coordinator Dmytro Tymchuk found shot dead

The Surkov Leaks: Major report on Russia’s hybrid war in Ukraine published at RUSI Institute

Portnikov: Why Berlin saves Putin’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Honorable mentions

Zelenskyy’s first Normandy and the illusion of progress

Troop disengagements with Russia work only after capitulation to Russia: lessons from Georgia and Moldova

Independence Day of Ukraine: facts & brief history

Minsk-2 is the real problem for Ukraine, not “Steinmeier’s formula” | Infographics

Jewish survivors of Babi Yar Holocaust massacre recall events, reconstruct exact shooting location

More than half of Ukrainians see Ukraine’s future in EU, only 13% with Russia: Poll

Have yourself a happy New Year! Stay with us in 2020!

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

