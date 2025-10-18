Support us on Patreon
Russia’s key Veshkayma substation in Ulyanovsk lost to drone attack 1,500 km from Kyiv

The substation connected Ulyanovsk, Mordovia, Chuvashia, and Samara regions, handling transit from reservoirs and hydropower plants.
byOlena Mukhina
18/10/2025
An explosion. Credit: UkrInform
Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, reports that Russia has lost the Veshkayma substation in Ulyanovsk Oblast, a key node in its energy system. The station is located nearly 1500 km from Ukraine.

Russia began a large-scale energy offensive against Ukraine in the fall of 2025 and is already facing a Ukrainian response. On 3 October 2025, Russian strikes on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure disabled around 60% of key facilities, followed by the year’s largest ballistic missile attack using 26 Iskanders in the same area. These attacks forced Ukraine to urgently seek $3 billion to cover its gas deficit before winter.

The substation served as a major hub for the Volga energy ring, connecting Ulyanovsk, Mordovia, Chuvashia, and Samara regions. It handled transit flows from reservoirs and hydropower plants, supplying central Russia. The substation linked electricity from Syzran and Zhiguli HPPs to multiple oblasts.

“This is what happens when you strike Ukraine’s energy system,” Kovalenko emphasized.

Night of explosions and fire: drones strike Veshkayma

According to the Telegram channel Astra, the Veshkayma substation was hit by four Ukrainian drones overnight between 17–18 October, resulting in two explosions and a fire.

The settlement of Veshkayma temporarily lost power, though it was reportedly restored by morning. Eyewitness video shows a drone strike and accompanying explosion.

In panic: “41 drones shot down,” but substation lost

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have shot down 41 drones, including five over Bashkortostan and Kaluga, three over Moscow Oblast, and others across Ryazan, Belgorod, Oryol, Volgograd, Kursk, Tambov, Tula, Samara, and the Black Sea. Despite these claims, the substation was lost.

What happened in Ukraine the same night? 

Ukrainian Governor Volodymyr Kohut has reported that Russian forces struck Poltava Oblast on the night of 18 October. The occupiers launched 164 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of killer drones and three S-300 missiles from Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The drones were launched from Russia's Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 09:00 am, 136 Russian drones were shot down or suppressed, according to preliminary data. Meanwhile, 27 hits were recorded in 12 locations, with debris falling in four areas.

Read also

