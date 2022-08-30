US calls for “controlled shutdown” of Zaporizhzhia NPP

The United States said a “controlled shutdown” of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was the “safest option” and urged Moscow to agree to a demilitarized zone around the site, where increased fighting is sparking fears of a possible massive radiation leak. White House national security spokesman John Kirby told this to reporters on August 29, RFE/RL reported.

NEW: U.S. believes the safest course of action at Ukraine's embattled Zaprorizhia Nuclear Power plant would be a controlled shutdown of its reactors: senior U.S. defense official



U.S. has seen no major changes in radiation levels as IAEA is set to visit in coming days. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) August 29, 2022