Hungary vows Putin honored guest treatment for Trump talks despite legal duty to arrest him

Hungary announced its willingness to facilitate a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Budapest indicated it will not enforce the International Criminal Court's (ICC) outstanding arrest warrant against the Russian leader.

This comes as Trump met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House on 17 October.



Zelenskyy requested long-range missile systems, particularly Tomahawk cruise missiles, to strike deep into Russian territory, but Trump indicated he was leaning against immediately approving the sale, citing concerns about US stockpiles.



The meeting followed Trump's phone call with Putin on 16 October, which Trump described as yielding significant progress.



Trump also announced plans to meet Putin in Budapest to discuss ending the war. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán responded quickly, declaring his country ready to host the meeting and describing the planned summit as positive news for those seeking peace.

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó wrote on Facebook that his country would position itself as an "island of peace" for the summit.

The country would "provide all the conditions for the presidents to hold fruitful negotiations with each other," he said, adding that such talks could return peace to Europe.

Szijjártó confirmed Budapest would ensure Putin's entry into the country, the conduct of negotiations, and his departure. He described Hungary as one of the world's most secure locations for such a gathering and said the country would receive Putin respectfully as a guest, citing Hungary's sovereignty.

However, this stance violates Hungary's international obligations. Hungary ratified the Rome Statute in 2001, legally binding it to comply with ICC decisions.

The court issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023 on suspicion of illegal transfer and deportation of children from occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia.

The warrant hasn't stopped Putin's travel. Earlier this month, he visited Tajikistan and received full honors. Last year, he traveled to Mongolia. Both countries ratified the Rome Statute. Neither arrested him.

Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has maintained the most pro-Russian stance among EU and NATO members since the 2022 full-scale invasion.



Budapest has repeatedly:

- blocked or delayed EU sanctions against Russia,

- obstructed military and financial aid packages for Ukraine

- vetoed Ukraine's EU accession negotiations.



Hungary depends heavily on Russian energy, importing about 95% of its natural gas and most of its oil from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, and has refused to comply with EU energy sanctions.