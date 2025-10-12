Support us on Patreon
Hungary’s Orbán launches petition against EU defense policy, calls it a “war plans,” targets Ukraine support against Russia

While offering zero support to Kyiv, the pro-Russian Hungarian leader launched a nationwide petition to block EU military aid for Ukraine.
12/10/2025
Hungary’s Orbán launches petition against EU defense policy, calls it a “war plans,” targets Ukraine support against Russia

Hungary's pro-Russian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has launched a national petition against what he calls the “war plans” of Brussels — the European Union’s defense initiative that includes financial support for Ukraine’s armed forces. Orbán made the announcement on 11 October 2025 via Facebook, continuing his public campaign to block EU backing for Ukraine during Russia’s ongoing invasion.

The Hungarian government’s framing directly aligns with Moscow’s narrative, portraying European aid to Ukraine as provocative and Hungary’s resistance as a call for peace — despite the fact that Hungary does not contribute to Ukraine’s defense. Basically, the Hungarian leader's "peace" policies amount to leaving Ukraine defenseless so that Russia could more defeat it. 

Orbán calls EU support a fantasy and launches petition

Orbán claimed that Europe is “drifting into war” and accused Brussels of presenting a so-called war plan in Copenhagen, saying it amounts to “Europe pays, Ukrainians fight, and Russia gets tired.” He mocked the proposal as having no clear strategy, cost, or timeline, dismissing it as “wishful thinking” rather than a real plan.

To oppose this, Orbán announced a signature drive against Brussels’ defense policy.

“Today, we are launching a petition against Brussels’ war plans,” he wrote, calling on “every peace-loving Hungarian” to take part.

He promised that the campaign would be present in “every city and every village.

Hungary claims EU retaliation over Ukraine stance

Orbán alleged that Hungary is now facing retaliation from Brussels for refusing to support the EU’s military plan. He accused EU institutions of launching a “campaign” against his government that allegedly includes “spy charges, fake news scandals, and legal tricks.” He referred to domestic political opponents as “local viceroys” of Brussels.

On 10 October, Orbán also claimed, “The Ukrainians are already in your smartphone,” referring to alleged concerns over data security and external influence linked to the opposition Tisza Party.

Hungary’s long anti-Ukraine campaign

Orbán has repeatedly attacked Ukraine’s statehood and legitimacy and blocked the EU's Ukraine-related initiatives. Among Orbán's latest anti-Ukrainian steps were the following:

  • On 27 June 2025, he called Ukraine an “uncertain formation” and claimed that its EU membership would bring war to Hungary. He previously described Ukraine as a “buffer state” and “a serious threat” to Hungary.
  • In early June, his government released propaganda videos accusing the “Ukrainian mafia” of arms and drug trafficking. The videos suggested that Ukraine’s EU membership would allow this supposed mafia to operate freely in Hungary. One video featured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and urged Hungarians to vote in a referendum against Ukraine’s accession. Zelenskyy said he didn't give permission for his face to be used in Viktor Orbán’s political campaign.

