Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1319: Ukraine strikes Russian refinery and corvette 800+ km from border as Putin risks $330mn spy plane in strike range

Exclusives
|Putin's $330mn spy plane spotted in Ukraine's kill zone. Moscow risked one of its few remaining A-50U early-warning aircraft at a southern base—lose it and Ukraine's drones reach Crimea undetected.
|Georgia's pro-Russian rulers claim landslide in local elections as opposition leaders warn of vote rigging. Lelo's Tazo Datunashvili and For Georgia's Giorgi Sharashidze cited systemic violations and tampered equipment.
|Russia turns old tanks into "new" T-90Ms—and it's almost out of old ones. How many tanks Russia can produce every year—and how—is a major mystery. We've got some new clues. Old T-90As are becoming 'new' T-90Ms.
Military
- Ukraine hits radar, missile truck in Kursk, and Russian army HQ in Donetsk, General Staff says. Ukraine's top command reports the headquarters of the Russian 8th army was successfully hit during the night.
- Ukrainian special forces strike Russian missile corvette 980 km from border in Lake Onega raid. Ukrainian forces launched coordinated strikes across Russian territory overnight, damaging a missile corvette in Lake Onega, which carries Kalibr cruise missiles
- Another refinery attack, another fire: Kinef refinery ablaze in Leningrad Oblast drone strike (video, updated). Sources say four explosions rocked the facility. Local authorities claim the fire has already been extinguished. It was at least fourth attack on this refinery.
- Frontline report: Ukraine dismantles Russian assault on Lyman before it even begins, new artillery brigade turns river crossings into kill zones. The 52nd Artillery Brigade's arrival fundamentally shifted the battlefield mathematics, giving Ukrainian forces sustained firepower to engage every Russian crossing site and staging area.
- Personnel: 1114380 (+950)
- Tanks: 11226 (+1)
- APV: 23298 (+1)
- Artillery systems: 33428 (+15)
- MLRS: 1515 (+1)
- Anti-aircraft systems: 1222
- Aircraft: 427
- Helicopters: 346
- UAV: 66543 (+450)
- Cruise missiles : 3803 (+10)
- Warships/boats: 28
- Submarines: 1
- Vehicles and fuel tanks: 63398 (+73)
International
- Anti‑Ukrainian ex‑PM Andrej Babiš's party wins Czech election — Ukraine's arms lifeline now hangs by a thread. The billionaire's return puts Prague on a pro‑Russian path like Hungary and Slovakia, threatening to choke Kyiv's supplies.
- Kyiv's EU hopes collide with Dutch veto defense at Copenhagen summit. Despite affirming Ukraine's EU future, Dutch PM rejects bypassing the veto right.
Humanitarian and social impact
- Russia attack on train station in Sumy Oblast injuries dozens, including 3 kids. Russian forces struck a passenger train preparing to depart for Kyiv at a railway station in Shostka on 4 Oct., leaving dozens injured among railway workers and passengers.
Political and legal developments
- Ukraine just sanctioned a Chinese firm helping Russia build Shaheds—and also extended measures on Russian oligarch-linked firms. Kyiv named Shenzhen Weiliao for supplying drone parts to Alabuga plant and renewed sanctions against Aven, Fridman, and Kosogov-linked structures.
- EU Parliament eyes 2026 cutoff for Russian oil as gas surplus looms. The proposed amendments would eliminate the bloc's remaining €500-700 million monthly payments to Moscow and target the 220,000 barrels per day
- OCCRP: Barcelona wine export business became pipeline for sanctioned chemicals to Russian military intelligence. EU customs systems allowed at least $18,650 worth of sanctioned chemicals—including substances used in nerve agents and explosives—to flow from Barcelona to Russian defense contractors between 2022 and 2024.