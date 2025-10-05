Support us on Patreon
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1319: Ukraine strikes Russian refinery and corvette 800+ km from border as Putin risks $330mn spy plane in strike range

Russian forces struck a passenger train at Shostka railway station in Sumy Oblast, injuring dozens including three children. Meanwhile, Czech anti-Ukrainian Babiš’s party won the country’s election, threatening to cut off Prague’s military support for Kyiv.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
05/10/2025
3 minute read
Exclusives

Putin's $330mn spy plane spotted in Ukraine's kill zone. Moscow risked one of its few remaining A-50U early-warning aircraft at a southern base—lose it and Ukraine's drones reach Crimea undetected.
Georgia's pro-Russian rulers claim landslide in local elections as opposition leaders warn of vote rigging. Lelo's Tazo Datunashvili and For Georgia's Giorgi Sharashidze cited systemic violations and tampered equipment.
Russia turns old tanks into "new" T-90Ms—and it's almost out of old ones. How many tanks Russia can produce every year—and how—is a major mystery. We've got some new clues. Old T-90As are becoming 'new' T-90Ms.

Military

As of 4 OCT 2025
, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:
  • Personnel: 1114380 (+950)
  • Tanks: 11226 (+1)
  • APV: 23298 (+1)
  • Artillery systems: 33428 (+15)
  • MLRS: 1515 (+1)
  • Anti-aircraft systems: 1222
  • Aircraft: 427
  • Helicopters: 346
  • UAV: 66543 (+450)
  • Cruise missiles : 3803 (+10)
  • Warships/boats: 28
  • Submarines: 1
  • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 63398 (+73)

International

Humanitarian and social impact

Read the daily review for 3 October 2025 here.

