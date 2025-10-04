Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1318: Russia’s biggest energy strike met by Ukraine’s deepest refinery hits

Exclusives
|Ukraine’s precision agriculture grows as war disrupts exports. Ukrainian farms are digitizing rapidly—perhaps despite the war, perhaps because of it.
|Ukraine’s ex-PM Yatsenyuk calls for Russian asset seizure amid EU loan debate. Europe keeps designing elaborate financial mechanisms while Ukraine burns through $172 million daily.
|Ukraine plays deadly whack-a-bridge at Lyman—but Russian engineers are winning. One river is helping to protect a key Ukrainian town. The Russians are building bridges. The Ukrainians are blasting them.
|Romanian MP: Send troops to Ukraine before Russia reaches our borders. Romania got lucky Ukraine borders Russia instead—but Claudiu Năsui says his country can't count on luck holding forever.