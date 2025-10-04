Support us on Patreon
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1318: Russia’s biggest energy strike met by Ukraine’s deepest refinery hits

Russia deployed 381 drones and 35 missiles in its biggest attack yet on Ukraine’s energy sector overnight, while Ukrainian forces demonstrated their expanding reach by striking the Orsk refinery 1,400 kilometers inside Russian territory — part of a campaign that has now hit 21 refineries since January and created nationwide fuel shortages in energy-rich Russia.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
04/10/2025
5 minute read
Ukraine’s precision agriculture grows as war disrupts exports. Ukrainian farms are digitizing rapidly—perhaps despite the war, perhaps because of it.
Ukraine’s ex-PM Yatsenyuk calls for Russian asset seizure amid EU loan debate. Europe keeps designing elaborate financial mechanisms while Ukraine burns through $172 million daily.
Ukraine plays deadly whack-a-bridge at Lyman—but Russian engineers are winning. One river is helping to protect a key Ukrainian town. The Russians are building bridges. The Ukrainians are blasting them.
Frontline report: Ukraine dismantles Russian assault on Lyman before it even begins
— The 52nd Artillery Brigade's arrival fundamentally shifted the battlefield mathematics, giving Ukrainian forces sustained firepower to engage every Russian crossing site and staging area. Russia's "Española" military brigade of football ultras and far-right militants announces dissolution — "Española" was repeatedly thrown into major offensives in Ukraine's Donbas, from Avdiivka to Chasiv Yar, where it took heavy casualties. Russia launches largest strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure since start of war – Naftogaz — Missiles and drones struck energy facilities in eastern Ukraine overnight, causing critical damage to gas production sites. Frontline report: Russian false reports trigger friendly fire chaos in Kupiansk — Russian Ministry of Defense lies about capturing Kupiansk have triggered widespread friendly fire as troops kill each other while dressed as civilians. BBC Verify counts 21 Russian oil refineries hit since January — already 48% more than in all 2024 — A record 14 refineries were hit in Russia in August and another 8 in September, sparking fuel shortages in many Russian regions. How Ukrainian drone campaign created Russia's nationwide fuel crisis — Energy-rich Russia now imports refined fuel for the first time in years. One dead after An-2 crash in Krasnoyarsk: rescue operation underway 40km from Tanizebey — An aircraft known as a "corn cropper" went down in the Yermakovsky district of Krasnoyarsk region, leaving one of its two occupants dead. Frontline report: Kupiansk became a graveyard for Russia's 6th Army — and it's still digging deeper — As the 22-month offensive collapses into blood and failure, Russian troops are asking if their commander ever stopped working for Ukraine. Ukraine's drones flew 1,400 km to strike Orsk refinery
— Exilenova+ released multiple videos of the attack, showing the Liutyi UAVs bypassing obstacles to reach the plant. Russian propagandist blames Astana and calls for Kazakhstan invasion. Russia masses 90,000 troops near Lyman as both sides claim advances in contested sector — Russian offensive operations near Lyman have slowed since summer 2025, but drone and aerial strikes remain intense. Russia launches 416 targets on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, hits gas transportation facilities — Gas transportation infrastructure and energy facilities in multiple Ukrainian oblasts came under massive Russian attack overnight, with occupying forces deploying 381 drones and 35 missiles.

Fifteen drones cross from Belgian army camp into Germany — but Belgium says no proof of Russian hand yet — Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said it's probably a form of hybrid threat to create unrest, fitting Russia's years-long pattern. Spiegel: German drone tech meets Ukraine's frontline reality — and battlefield feedback rewrites the blueprints — The frontline of the Russo-Ukrainian war has become a classroom for German engineers, forcing them to abandon theory and learn combat innovation. Munich joins list of European airports disrupted by drones as airspace incidents rise — The airport halted all operations for hours overnight on 2 October after drones were spotted near the airfield, impacting 32 flights. Ukraine forms dedicated drone command as Russia fires 6,900 drones in single month — Ukraine's new Unmanned Systems Air Defense Command will deploy interceptor drones that destroy Russian Shaheds with 70% effectiveness.

EU renews sanctions targeting Russia's shadow war against European democracy — The framework targets those undermining EU security through electronic warfare, propaganda networks, and attacks on critical infrastructure. Russian "shadow fleet" tanker suspected of involvement in Danish drone incursions resumes voyage after French detention — The Boracay, linked to Russia's clandestine fleet that helps fund Moscow's war effort, was detained by French authorities on 27 September. Greece holds back 25 Mirage fighters as US, France pressure Athens on Ukraine arms pipeline — Greece is offering only antiquated weapons systems—including 60 self-propelled howitzers from the 1960s—instead of modern military hardware for use against Russia. Nicaragua recognizes Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories, Ukraine cuts diplomatic ties — Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with Nicaragua on 3 October 2025 after the Central American nation recognized Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories. Tomahawk missiles unlikely for Ukraine, Reuters sources say, as Pentagon examines European workaround — Officials stress the US isn't short on stock but doesn't plan to divert the missiles from current operational commitments.

Russian drone killed French photojournalist Antoni Lallican in eastern Ukraine — Journalist unions call the killing a war crime and demand an investigation into the attack. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed sorrow over the death of Lallican. Read our previous daily review here.

