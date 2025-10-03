Russian “shadow fleet” tanker suspected of involvement in Danish drone incursions resumes voyage after French detention

The oil tanker Boracay, part of Russia’s “shadow fleet,” resumed its voyage towards the Suez Canal on 3 October after being held since 27 September near Saint-Nazaire, France, according to Marine Traffic data. The reasons for allowing the vessel to continue are not publicly known.

Russia’s “shadow fleet” is a network of tankers and cargo ships that sail under foreign or changing flags to hide their ownership and evade sanctions. The fleet carries Russian oil and gas, generating billions that help fund Moscow’s military operations, including the war in Ukraine. European authorities have increasingly targeted the fleet to disrupt these clandestine shipments and enforce sanctions.

The Boracay has been connected to a series of unexplained drone flights over Denmark last month, including near military sites. These incidents are part of a broader wave of drone sightings and airspace violations in Europe attributed to Russia.

French authorities had boarded the tanker after detecting inconsistencies regarding its nationality and the absence of a flag. The vessel, flying under Benin’s flag and previously known as Pushpa, was placed under detention along with the captain and first officer.

Both crew members were released and returned to the ship, though the captain, reportedly a Chinese national, is required to appear in French court on 23 February.

Before its detention, Boracay was en route to the Indian port of Vadinar, home to the Nayara Energy refinery. The vessel is subject to European Union and UK sanctions imposed on Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the boarding demonstrated France’s determination to pressure Russia’s shadow fleet, which he estimates provides over €30 billion to the Russian budget, funding a substantial portion of its military operations in Ukraine.

Macron also cautioned against linking the vessel directly to drone flights over Denmark, noting that the French investigation had not examined this issue.

The tanker was first stopped by French naval vessels in the English Channel on 27 September. The captain and first officer were briefly detained as part of an investigation into the ship’s nationality and refusal to cooperate, according to Brest prosecutor Stéphane Kellenberger.