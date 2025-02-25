Germany to deliver 370,000 artillery shells, six wheeled howitzers to Ukraine in 2025

Germany will deliver 370,000 artillery ammunition units to Ukraine’s defense forces throughout 2025, according to Major General Christian Freuding, head of the Planning and Command Staff at Germany’s Ministry of Defense.

This comes as the US President Trump has been pushing for talks between Kyiv and Moscow, ostensibly to end the Russo-Ukrainian war. However, concerns persist that this could pressure Ukraine into territorial concessions while enabling the US to pursue access to Ukraine’s mineral resources as compensation for aid. Under Trump, US support for Kyiv appears to be shifting, aligning more with Moscow amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The planned ammunition volume represents an increase of 30,000 units compared to the 340,000 artillery shells Germany provided in 2024, Bundeswehr, the armed forces of Germany, reports.

In addition to ammunition, Germany will supply the first six new wheeled howitzers to Ukraine this year, with training for Ukrainian soldiers already underway. The country also plans to train 10,000 Ukrainian military personnel in Germany during 2025, from medics to snipers.

Freuding, who recently returned from a visit to Ukraine, emphasized that Germany’s support philosophy has consistently focused on providing complete packages: besides the weapon systems themselves, spare parts and maintenance, this also includes ammunition and especially training for future Ukrainian crews.

Over three years of full-scale war, Ukraine has reportedly received over 400 billion euros in Western support, including 164 billion euros in military aid. Germany has reportedly contributed around 28 billion euros in military assistance, making it Ukraine’s largest military supporter in Europe.

Germany’s aid package includes Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems and heavy equipment equaling five mechanized brigades, consisting of 140 infantry fighting vehicles and 120 battle tanks.

The artillery ammunition supplied by Germany is also a decisive asset, explains Freuding.

After 340,000 rounds last year, the delivery of 370,000 rounds is expected in 2025.

Additionally, the first six new wheeled howitzers are set for delivery, with Ukrainian soldiers currently undergoing training. The general did not specify the exact system, but it is likely the German RCH 155 (Remote Controlled Howitzer 155 mm) mounted on the Boxer 8×8 chassis.

A total of 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers, from medics to snipers, are to be trained in Germany this year.

Continued support

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group, an alliance of 57 countries and the European Union formed to support Ukraine, will continue in the future, Freuding predicted. Germany and the United Kingdom will jointly lead the group. The goal is for Ukraine to have defense and deterrence-capable armed forces in two phases by 2027 and 2031.

Regarding the change of government in the US, Freuding advised “calm first and foremost” and expressed confidence that support approved under President Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden would continue.

“We will then try to re-establish an objective dialog with our American partners and find a way in which we can continue to support Ukraine together.”

Europeans should be self-confident, he added, noting that over 60% of NATO partners’ support came from Europe and Canada in 2024, and even 80% of critical ammunition:

“We will compensate for at least a good part of the American support – if it comes down to it and we have the political will – through the Europeans.”

