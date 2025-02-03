Duda: Poland to support Ukraine, but it is not necessary to deploy troops

Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with Financial Times that Poland will continue to support Ukraine, but deploying Polish troops is not mandatory.

The interview comes amid ongoing discussions about potential international military intervention.

The discussions about sending soldiers from European Union countries to Ukraine began prominently in February 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron was the first to propose the idea during a meeting with allies. He said that sending ground troops should not be ruled out as a response to the ongoing conflict with Russia

Duda said in the recent interview that Poland woild continue to assist Ukraine through weapon supplies and serving as a crucial logistics center for military and humanitarian aid.

“We are going to help Ukraine also in the future because it is necessary. We do not necessarily have to deploy our troops there,” Duda said. He underscored Poland’s strategic position, noting that the country remains “most exposed to potential Russian attacks.”

The president expressed support for Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s skepticism regarding troop deployment. He believes that if the Trump administration initiates negotiations involving countries beyond Ukraine and Russia, Poland’s presence would benefit Ukraine’s interests.

“If we look at that reborn Russian imperialism, in this particular case, Polish and Ukrainian interests are convergent,” Duda said. He sees Poland’s role as critical in supporting Ukraine while maintaining strategic caution.

