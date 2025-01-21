Israel considers sending captured Russian-made weapons to Ukraine, embassy reports

Israel is considering transferring Russian-made weapons seized by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Lebanon or its other adversaries to Ukraine, the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel reports on social media.
On 21 January, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk met with Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel.
“During the meeting, the ambassador expressed gratitude for the proposal to transfer Russian-made weapons seized by the IDF in Lebanon or from Israel’s adversaries,” the embassy reported.
This initiative is viewed as a significant step in addressing shared security threats faced by both countries.
“The Ukrainian side has expressed hope for a favorable decision on this matter,” the statement added.
The discussion also focused on common challenges, including Iran-Russia military cooperation, which poses a security threat to both Ukraine and Israel. Ambassador Korniichuk emphasized that countering this threat aligns with the strategic interests of Kyiv and Jerusalem.
“We captured a lot of Russian weapons from HAMAS, may send them to Ukraine,” says Israeli politician
Additionally, the meeting explored ways to strengthen bilateral engagement at higher political levels and expand cooperation in economic, consular, and humanitarian areas.
Read more:
- The West must help Israel and Ukraine defeat evil, says Likud’s Chairman of the Liberals Weitmann
- US not to shoot down Iranian drones in Ukraine unlike it did in Israel
- FT: US, Israel, and Ukraine are negotiating up to eight Patriot air defense systems
- ISW: Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel echoes Russian military tactics used in Ukraine