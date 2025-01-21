Israel considers sending captured Russian-made weapons to Ukraine, embassy reports

Israel is considering transferring Russian-made weapons seized by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Lebanon or its other adversaries to Ukraine, the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel reports on social media.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Israel has officially limited its assistance to humanitarian aid. However, reports from fall 2024 indicate that Israel provided Ukraine with the resources needed to implement an early warning system for aerial threats.

On 21 January, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk met with Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel.

“During the meeting, the ambassador expressed gratitude for the proposal to transfer Russian-made weapons seized by the IDF in Lebanon or from Israel’s adversaries,” the embassy reported.

This initiative is viewed as a significant step in addressing shared security threats faced by both countries.

“The Ukrainian side has expressed hope for a favorable decision on this matter,” the statement added.

The discussion also focused on common challenges, including Iran-Russia military cooperation, which poses a security threat to both Ukraine and Israel. Ambassador Korniichuk emphasized that countering this threat aligns with the strategic interests of Kyiv and Jerusalem.

Additionally, the meeting explored ways to strengthen bilateral engagement at higher political levels and expand cooperation in economic, consular, and humanitarian areas.

