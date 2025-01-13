Support us on Patreon
Russia’s war on culture and freedom of speech: 145 Ukrainian artists, 95 journalists killed since 2022

The Ukrainian Ministry of Culture has condemned Russia’s deliberate targeting of artists and journalists, likening it to Stalinist-era repression against Ukraine’s cultural elite.
13/01/2025
Chernihiv drama theater drone conference Russian missile attack
The drama theater in Chernihiv, where a conference of drone producers was taking place, was struck by Russian missiles on 19 August 2023. Photo: Ukrainian Institute
Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 145 artists and 95 media professionals, according to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.

Moscow’s military aggression has inflicted profound cultural losses on Ukraine, with the Russian military deliberately targeting key cultural heritage sites, including museums, churches, and libraries.

“These figures not only illustrate the scale of our losses but also serve as a reminder of the tragic pages of our history. Just as the Stalinist regime destroyed a generation of Ukrainian artists in the 1920s and early 1930s, Russia is now deliberately targeting Ukraine’s cultural elite,” the statement reads.

The Culture Ministry has also reported the deaths of seven foreign journalists who were covering the war and sharing Ukraine’s story with the world.

“Journalists currently working in Ukraine produce critical news reports, investigations, and reports under extreme risk. They document the events of the war to provide Ukraine and the world with accurate information about what is happening. Media professionals work tirelessly, 24/7, gathering irrefutable evidence of the occupiers’ crimes and highlighting the strength, heroism, and courage of Ukrainian defenders,” the Culture Ministry emphasized.

The systematic crimes committed by Russia against journalists and media pose a grave threat to freedom of speech and information security, undermining democratic values and human rights, the Ukrainian agency added.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that responsibility for the war launched 1,000 days ago lies collectively with the Russians, not only Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, as they support armed aggression against Ukraine.

He stressed that accountability for the aggression must be collective, as what Russia does in Ukraine “cannot be excused solely by state repression or propaganda,” adding that a war is a part of Russian culture.

