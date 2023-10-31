Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

UNESCO mission initiates assessment of damage to cultural heritage in Chernihiv Oblast caused by Russian troops

byOlena Mukhina
31/10/2023
The biggest in Ukraine knit flag near the Chernihiv’s Katerynynska church. Photo from Chernihiv city council
This week, the UNESCO mission will assess the damage caused by Russian attacks on cultural heritage sites in Chernihiv, according to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine. 

“The mission aims to collect data on damaged objects, including the Piatnytska Church, Saint Anthony’s caves, Chernihiv Regional Academic Music and Drama Theater named after Shevchenko, and others. After gathering the relevant documentation and information, a reconstruction plan for these objects will be prepared,” the ministry informed.

The ministry said the UNESCO mission would work in Chernihiv for a week as part of the project “Supporting Ukraine in Culture and Education through UNESCO: Responding to Emergencies for World Heritage and Cultural Values: Damage Assessment and Protection.”

The mission includes representatives of international organizations, including the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property and UNESCO, as well as domestic experts in the field of culture.

