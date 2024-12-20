Eng
Putin’s nuclear threats may trigger more support for Ukraine, French military expert warns

As Moscow broadens its nuclear strike criteria, military analysts reveal a strategic miscalculation: threats meant to deter Western support may instead mobilizing greater international backing for Ukraine’s defense.
Russia warheads nuclear missiles weapon
Russian missiles that hold nuclear warheads on parade during military Victory Day rehearsal on Red Square, Moscow, Russia, 06 May 2012. (EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY)
Putin’s nuclear threats may trigger more support for Ukraine, French military expert warns

Russia’s use of nuclear weapons on the front lines offers no practical advantage, while Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats, intended to intimidate the world, may only strengthen international support for Ukraine, French military expert Xavier Tytelman told Ukrinform.

Following the US decision to allow Ukraine to strike deep within Russian territory, President Vladimir Putin updated Russia’s nuclear doctrine, broadening the criteria for potential nuclear strikes. This revision now includes scenarios where aggression against Russia or its allies is perceived, even if that aggression comes from non-nuclear states allied with NATO.

“Yes, we should take these threats seriously because they are a reality, and we cannot fully estimate Putin’s intentions. However, from a military perspective, they lack credibility. Nuclear weapons hold little strategic value in the context of largely static frontlines. While such an attack could result in hundreds of casualties, organized forces would remain to continue the fight,” Tytelman believes.

He emphasized that Putin’s threats are ultimately aiding Ukraine by mobilizing larger international support.

Ukraine is making it clear to the world that Russia alone bears responsibility for disrupting the global order. Yet, it appears unprepared for the consequences—neither in its relations with China nor with the US, he said, adding that increased support for Ukraine is essential to prevent collapse and deter Russia from using its weapons.

“Put simply, strengthening Ukraine’s resistance today can help avert World War III and the use of nuclear weapons by Russia,” Tytelman added.

He also criticized Ukraine’s allies’ delayed response in providing critical military aid. According to him, Kyiv’s partners have blown every opportunity to supply the necessary equipment. They waited two and a half years to deliver fighter jets and a year and a half to provide close-combat weapons.

“Russia cannot fully conquer Donbas for years to come, but Ukraine currently lacks the resources to reclaim it. This deadlock only prolongs suffering,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, UK Defense Secretary John Healey said Russian nuclear threats should not intimidate Western leaders.

Healey has expressed confidence that Putin “will not win, no matter how long it takes.”

UK plans long-term Ukraine’s support despite Russia’s nuclear threats, says British defense secretary in Kyiv

